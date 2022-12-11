NFL World Reacts To Mac Jones Punishment Decision

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 07: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots calls a play at the line during the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones had a controversial moment last week when he chucked the ball at Buffalo Bills defender A.J. Epenesa during their game. The NFL didn't appreciate that.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the league has fined Jones $10,609 for unsportsmanlike conduct stemming from flicking the ball at Epenesa after taking a sack. No flag was thrown on the play.

The fine for Jones comes amid a week where a lot of fines were dished out for just about everything from excessive celebrations to players allegedly faking injuries. And the wider NFL world has had enough with many ripping the league for being too weird with its fines.

Others are taking more issue with Mac Jones in particular. Some are pointing out that this isn't the first time he's behaved like this and points to a sign that he's a dirty player.

Mac Jones has definitely been on the wrong side of some controversial moments in recent weeks. He's tried to bait out unnecessary roughness penalties multiple times this season and sometimes been successful.

With the Patriots at 6-6, perhaps Jones is letting his frustrations get the better of him in stretches.

But a dirty reputation doesn't matter if Jones is able to lead the Patriots to wins and playoff appearances year after year.

Is Mac Jones as dirty as people say, or is the league being too overzealous here?