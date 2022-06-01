NFL World Reacts To Madden 23 Cover Reveal

OAKLAND, CA - SEPTEMBER 18: Former Oakland Raiders head coach John Madden wearing his Hall of Fame Jacket speaks to the fans during the un vailing of the Hall of Fame busts for former Raider and teammate Ken Stabler at halftime of an NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and Oakland Raiders at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on September 18, 2016 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The Madden 23 cover was revealed on Wednesday morning and it features John Madden on it.

It's the first time that Madden will be on the cover of the game since 2000.

It isn't surprising that Madden is on the cover for his own game, considering that he passed away late last year. He was 85.

He coached the Oakland (now Las Vegas) Raiders for 10 seasons (1969-1978) and compiled a 103-32-7 overall record.

During that time, Madden led the Raiders to a Super Bowl in 1976 which they won 32-14 over the Minnesota Vikings.

After that, he became a color commentator for NFL games on national television, which included a stint on NBC's Sunday Night Football with Al Michaels.

The NFL world is pretty excited that Madden will be on the cover for this year's game.

This is the perfect way to honor one of the most influential people in NFL history.