NFL World Reacts To Magic Johnson Ownership News

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 15: Earvin "Magic" Johnson attends the celebration of best-selling author of "Aiming High" Darren Prince with DuJour Media's Jason Binn and NBA legend Earvin "Magic" Johnson on November 15, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for DuJour Media)

Lakers legend Magic Johnson is reportedly looking to build upon his ownership empire by purchasing a stake in an NFL team.

According to Semafor's Liz Hoffman, Magic is engaged in serious talks to buy a slice of the Las Vegas Raiders. Reporting that "it could be the most expensive sports deal on record."

The NFL world reacted to the prospect of Johnson getting involved in owning a football team on social media.

"Magic wants to own a team in Vegas before LeBron," replied Patrick Creighton.

"My understanding is he’s been involved with a group that’s engaged in ownership discussions dating back to at least last year," added Josina Anderson.

"Raider Nation: We fell short once again because the opposing team scored more points. I might have to give input into personnel decisions to help out!”

Magic is currently part owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers while also having a minority stake in the WNBA's LA Sparks.