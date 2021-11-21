NFL World Reacts To Major AFC East Development

With the Buffalo Bills surprising blowout loss to Indy, a new team has sole possession of first place in the AFC East.

The New England Patriots. Where have we heard that one before?

Barring a miraculous comeback by the #Bills (they're down 24), the #Patriots are about to be in first place in the AFC East. — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) November 21, 2021

The light has gone on in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Bill Belichick has that defense rolling and the Pats are in the midst of a five-game win streak.

New England blanked the Atlanta Falcons 25-0 on Thursday night. The Patriots defense hasn’t allowed a point in the last 19 possessions. And over the last 26, Belichick’s defense is outscoring opponents 13-7.

Rookie quarterback Mac Jones is distributing the ball well and playing efficient, complementary football New England’s red hot D. Jones has played “point guard” well in Josh McDaniels offense.

If the Bills lose, the Patriots will be in first place in the AFC East. The Bills are losing 31-7 to the Colts 😳 The AFC’s No. 1 seed, the Titans, is losing to Houston, 19-6. 😳 The AFC is wild. That’s good for the Patriots — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) November 21, 2021

Two decades later, the 2021 Patriots and New England’s breakthrough 2001 Super Bowl team are aligning. Both teams have a young, first-year starter at the helm.

Neither Jones, nor Tom Brady in the beginning, were asked to win games for the Patriots. They’re just tasked with keeping the offense on schedule and not putting the football in harm’s way. Both backed by dominant defensive units.

The Patriots and Bill Belichick will move back into first place after one down season The rest of the NFL pic.twitter.com/hsuBORLD3F — DraftKings (@DraftKings) November 21, 2021

Patriots fans can only hope Jones has a third of the success Tom Brady enjoyed in his run with New England. Right now, the first-round pick out of Alabama has his team in position to take control of the division.