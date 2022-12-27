NFL World Reacts To Major Assistant Coach Firings

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 08: A general view at Sports Authority Field at Mile High before the Denver Broncos take on the Carolina Panthers on September 8, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Daniel Brenner/Getty Images)

The Broncos made major changes to their coaching staff following Sunday's 51-14 loss to the Rams.

Not only did the Broncos part ways with head coach Nathaniel Hackett, they fired special teams coordinator Dwayne Stukes and offensive line coach Butch Barry.

Mike Mallory will coach Denver's special teams and Ben Steele will coach the offensive line for the final two games.

There's no question that changes had to be made, especially after the Broncos lost yet another game in embarrassing fashion. That being said, fans believe the coaches are receiving all the blame when a portion of it should fall on some of the players, like Russell Wilson.

"Russell hasn’t done anything but get people fired the last 5 years," one fan tweeted.

"They cleaning house, but sure ride with Russ," another fan wrote.

A third fan said, "Now they are just Scapegoating these coaches - because let's blame the Special Teams Coordinator for Russell Wilson and Broncos offense playing poorly....oh wait, I forgot, no one cares but that guy so why not, right."

The Broncos will face the Chiefs and Chargers in their final two games of the season.

Jerry Rosburg will be the team's interim coach for the rest of the year.