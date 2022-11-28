NFL World Reacts To Major Bucs Injury Diagnosis

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05: A Tampa Bay Buccaneers throwback helmet is shown on the sidelines during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on December 5, 2010 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got better injury news than they thought they would get on star tackle Tristan Wirfs.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Wirfs is expected to miss three-to-four weeks because of an ankle injury. There was some concern that he suffered a knee injury but it's intact.

Wirfs was carted off the field during Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns after he had his ankle run into while he was blocking Jadeveon Clowney.

He was then seen in a walking boot following the Bucs' 23-17 loss to the Browns. Wirfs had started in all 11 games before getting knocked out of this latest one.

The NFL community is thankful that this wasn't a season-ending injury for Wirfs.

"That is such amazing news that his injury wasn't more severe! I was sure it was broken or some kind of major knee injury. The fact he could actually return is crazy. Also means maybe no major surgery hopefully. Dude is a tank!" another tweet read.

Josh Wells will likely start in Wirfs' place until he's ready to come back.