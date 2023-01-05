NFL World Reacts To Major Damar Hamlin Recovery News

The Buffalo Bills have received some excellent news on safety Damar Hamlin.

The 24-year-old defender is apparently awake and showing signs of improvement, according to his secondary teammate Kaiir Elam.

"Our boy is doing better, awake and showing more signs of improvement. Thank you God. Keep the prayers coming please. All love 3!" Elam wrote on Twitter.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this massive news.

"God is good. Don't stop with the prayers and good vibes," one fan wrote.

"Best news of 2023. #DamarHamlinStrong," another added.

"This is unbelievable news, prayers have been heard but cannot stop now!" another said.

Hamlin has been in the hospital since he suffered cardiac arrest during the first quarter of Monday's game against the Bengals. He had been sedated and in critical condition for much of the past few days.

Stay tuned for more updates on Hamlin's seemingly improving condition.