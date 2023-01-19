NFL World Reacts To Major Defensive Coordinator Firing

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: A detail of a Miami Dolphins helmet prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins have parted ways with defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, the team announced on Thursday.

Boyer first arrived in Miami as cornerbacks coach in 2019. He was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2020 and spent the past three seasons at the position.

"I am grateful for Josh's contributions this year and throughout his tenure with the Dolphins," head coach Mike McDaniel said in an official statement. "The defense made strides through the season, so coming to this decision was not easy, but ultimately I feel it is in the best long-term interests of the Miami Dolphins and the continued growth of our players and team."

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"MUCH needed. Can’t wait to see who we pick up," one fan wrote.

"CELEBRATION TIME," another said.

"W! Off-season starting real nice," another added.

The Dolphins finished the 2022 season in the bottom half of the league in terms of yards per game and points per game allowed. After an excellent start to the season, the Miami squad crumbled to close out the year.

For the first time since taking over as head coach, McDaniel will now have a chance to hire his own defensive coordinator.