NFL World Reacts To 'Major' Giants Fight News

The New York Giants are reportedly the latest team to get into a heated training camp brawl.

Per The Athletic's Dan Duggan, "We had a MAJOR fight. Started with Jon Feliciano and Tae Crowder. Cam Brown dragged Feliciano out of the scrum and OL coach Bobby Johnson pushed Brown. Then Feliciano punched Brown in the head. Never seen a coach do that to a player."

Adding, "The whole sequence started with Saquon lowering his shoulder into Aaron Robinson with a bit more physicality than practice had been operating at. Next play, Crowder tackled Antonio Williams. Then Feliciano went right after Crowder on the next play and we were off!"

The NFL world reacted to the Giants' scuffle on social media.

"Some things never change I guess but wtf," one fan replied.

"R we serious," another asked.

"LFG!" another said. "Love the intensity. If we’re going to go winless this we might as well kill each other."

"A coach getting involved in a fight is probably not a good thing I'd imagine," a user laughed. "WTF is Bobby Johnson doing pushing Cam Brown?"

"What on EARTH is in the water at the Giants' training facilities," asked FanSided's Chris Deeley. "This, plus the massive punch-up last August."

Quite the scene out of East Rutherford.