NFL World Reacts To Major Starting Quarterback Change

The Atlanta Falcons are reportedly benching Marcus Mariota in order to make way for rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder.

"The #Falcons are looking to the future, making a QB switch to rookie Desmond Ridder as the starter," NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reports.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"FINALLY!" one fan wrote.

"Surprised it took this long," another said.

"IT’S HAPPENING!!!!!!" another added.

The Falcons selected Ridder with a third-round pick in this year's draft. The rookie out of Cincinnati has yet to take the field for any regular-season action as he's spent the entire 2022 season behind Mariota.

Last month, Rapoport reported that Ridder would not take over as QB1 while the Falcons still had a shot to make the postseason. With playoff hopes now almost statistically impossible, the franchise can see what they have in their rookie.

The Falcons have a bye this weekend, penning Ridder's NFL debut for a Week 15 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.