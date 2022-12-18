NFL World Reacts To Major Trade Deadline Change Idea

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JANUARY 08: A detail of the official National Football League NFL logo is seen painted on the turf as the New York Giants host the Atlanta Falcons during their NFC Wild Card Playoff game at MetLife Stadium on January 8, 2012 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)

Change is constant in the NFL and some big ones could be coming. This latest one could have a major impact on midseason roster moves.

On Sunday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that there is "some momentum" towards the NFL extending its trade deadline by a week or two starting in 2023. Per the report there is still "work to be done" before it comes to fruition.

Currently the NFL trade deadline is scheduled for the Tuesday after Week 8. It used to be just 4-6 weeks into the season.

NFL fans largely appear to be on board with the idea. Some think that Week 11 or 12 would be ideal, while some think the league should wait all the way until the end of the regular season.

NFL teams have been a little more active at the trade deadline in recent years than in some years past. A big reason for that is injuries, which can get more and more impactful the deeper we get into the season.

Other teams have waited for the ideal time to make big acquisitions when they realize their in title contention.

Last year saw one of the most impactful trades in recent memory as the Los Angeles Rams acquired all-world pass rusher Von Miller from the Denver Broncos - a move that turned out to be the catalyst for winning the Super Bowl.

Will the NFL extend their trade deadline?