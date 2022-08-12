NFL World Reacts To Malik Willis' Debut

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 02: Liberty quarterback Malik Willis answers questions from the media during the NFL Scouting Combine on March 2, 2022, at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Malik Willis made his long-awaited debut for the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night.

Willis got the start over starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who is sitting this contest out.

He's already led the Titans to two scoring drives, one of which was a touchdown. He was trying to roll to the right but had to veer left and was able to outrun all the Ravens defenders for a touchdown.

The NFL community is loving what they're seeing from the third-round draft pick.

"After a shaky opening drive, Malik Willis has settled in nicely," Jamie Eisner tweeted.

"Malik Willis still has that back leg kick, but that’s a pretty pass," Doug Kyed tweeted.

"Malik Willis is chaotic fun to the max at the most important position on the field," Nik Farabaugh tweeted.

Titans fans have got to be happy about this debut, especially since Willis is expected to be the future.