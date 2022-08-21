NFL World Reacts To Malik Willis' Preseason Performance

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - AUGUST 11: Malik Willis #7 of the Tennessee Titans rolls out to pass against the Baltimore Ravens during a preseason game at M&T Bank Stadium on August 11, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) Rob Carr/Getty Images

Malik Willis had another strong performance for the Tennesee Titans on Saturday night.

The rookie quarterback played the entire first half and threw his first touchdown pass of the preseason. He stood stall in the pocket and delivered a strike to fellow rookie Chigoziem (Chig) Okonkwo.

Willis finished the game completing 7-of-17 throws for 80 yards, plus that TD pass. He also had five carries for 42 yards and completed a couple of side-arm throws that wow'd the crowd.

The NFL community liked what they saw from the third-round quarterback on Saturday night.

Even though Ryan Tannehill is going to be the starter this season, the strong play from Willis has got to make Titans fans feel excited about the future.

This could be Willis' team as soon as next year if he continues to develop.