Look: NFL World Reacts To Marcus Spears' Announcement

ESPN's Marcus Spears made a few notable comments on Get Up this Wednesday morning regarding Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Spears claims that Jackson was offered a six-year, $275 million that includes over $200 million guaranteed. However, only $133 million of that money would be fully guaranteed at signing.

Jackson last played for the Ravens on Dec. 4. He missed the rest of the regular season and the team's lone playoff game due to a knee injury.

Spears' comments on Get Up sparked a plethora of reactions from the football world.

"I'm assuming this is the most recent offer," one fan said. "If Lamar doesn't want this then we can put the 'he never said fully guaranteed' rumors to rest.

"$133 million fully guaranteed is disrespectful," another fan replied to the report.

"Sounds good," a Ravens fan tweeted. "But what we gonna do about this offensive coordinator and in the office situation. It’s cloudy in there and wouldn’t be good for the future."

Jackson's contract situation has been a hot topic over the past few months.

Time will tell if the Ravens can get on the same page with their franchise quarterback.