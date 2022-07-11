NFL World Reacts To Marion Barber's Cause Of Death

ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 25: Marion Barber #24 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up before a game against the New Orleans Saints at Cowboys Stadium on November 25, 2010 in Arlington, Texas. The Saints defeated the Cowboys 30-27. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

It took a little over a month, but the NFL world finally learned what caused the untimely passing of Pro Bowl running back Marion Barber III.

On Monday, TMZ Sports reported that Barber passed away due to heat stroke. His passing has been ruled an accident by the Collin County Medical Examiner’s Office in Texas.

Barber was 38 years old and 11 years removed from his final NFL game. He had recently started a trucking business and spent time working with inner city children as well as social activism. There were no indications that he had any kind of personal trouble.

For NFL fans, the news is hardly of any comfort. Many are taking to Twitter to lament how terrible the news was:

As an NFL player, Marion Barber III was one of the most feared running back of his day. Once a fourth-round pick out of Minnesota in 2005, Barber paired with Julius Jones to form one of the best running back tandems in the NFL for several years.

In his first two seasons, Barber scored 21 touchdowns and averaged 4.4 yards per carry. 2007 was his breakout season as he rushed for 975 yards and 10 touchdowns - both career-highs - as the Cowboys went 13-3 and won the NFC East. He earned his first and only Pro Bowl for his efforts that year.

Barber would finish his career with 4,358 rushing yards and 47 touchdowns in six seasons for the Cowboys. He played one final season with the Chicago Bears in 2011 before calling it a career.

Our hearts go out to Barber's family and loved ones.