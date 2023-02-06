NFL World Reacts To Marlon Humphrey's Announcement

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 08: Marcus Peters #24 and teammate Marlon Humphrey #44 of the Baltimore Ravens react after breaking up a pass during the fourth quarter of an NFL game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on December 08, 2019 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey was on the recruiting trail during Sunday's Pro Bowl.

Humphrey was trying to get some players who are expected to be free agents to Baltimore but those players wanted to know if the team would pay quarterback Lamar Jackson first.

The Ravens and Jackson have yet to agree to a new contract even though the latter is expected to be a free agent next month. If needed, the Ravens may put the franchise tag on Jackson so that they can buy more time for an extension and also control his rights.

The NFL community isn't surprised that players would be asking Humphrey this since they likely won't want to join the Ravens without Jackson being there.

"Makes perfect sense," another tweet read.

If the Ravens can agree to a deal with Jackson, there's a good chance that some of those players that Humphrey was recruiting on Sunday could join the team for next season and beyond.