NFL World Reacts To Marshawn Lynch, Russell Wilson News

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - FEBRUARY 02: Running back Marshawn Lynch #24 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates his 1-yard touchdown with teammate quarterback Russell Wilson #3 in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos during Super Bowl XLVIII at MetLife Stadium on February 2, 2014 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Earlier this week, former NFL star running back Marshawn Lynch made headlines with a comment about Russell Wilson.

"I wanna make sure [Wilson] is straight in his mind. I really thought he was gonna retire a Seahawk," Lynch said during an appearance on The Richard Sherman Podcast. "... I wanna reach out to him. Right now they're looking at him like a black sheep."

"If there's anyone who knows something about that, it's me. I've done been to the bottom of this league before when [expletive] counted you out, talked bad on you. I didn’t wanna see it in Seattle… now that he ain’t in no Seahawk uniform, I’m pulling for him."

Fans were glad to see Lynch support Wilson rather than pile on.

"Lynch sounds like a good teammate and seems genuine when he says he will reach out to make sure he’s ok personally. For some it’s easy to pile on and take jabs at a person when they don’t respond for your own personal self gratification. I’m glad he’s not doing that," a fan said.

"Sherman pissed that Lynch didn't join him on the Russ bash train lol," said another.

Lynch has always been a beloved player and it's not difficult to see why.