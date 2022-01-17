The final playoff game of Wild Card Weekend is set for Monday night, with the Los Angeles Rams hosting the Arizona Cardinals.

The National Football League will “pay tribute” to Martin Luther King Jr. during Monday night’s game with a helmet sticker.

“To honor the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., the NFL is adding a circular “MLK” sticker to the back of every player’s helmet for tonight’s Cardinals-Rams wild-card game. Helmet decals will also feature, BE LOVE or STOP HATE,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted.

To honor the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., the NFL is adding a circular "MLK" sticker to the back of every player's helmet for tonight’s Cardinals-Rams wild-card game. Helmet decals will also feature, BE LOVE or STOP HATE. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 17, 2022

Unsurprisingly, many NFL fans are questioning the impact of a sticker.

“Glad we have solved racism finally,” one fan wrote sarcastically.

“We did it, everyone!” another fan joked.

“Wow the NFL solved the racism issue in our country with stickers. Why didn’t everyone else think of that??” another fan wrote.

“The same league actively blackballing a former player,” said another fan, referencing Colin Kaepernick.

The Rams and the Cardinals, meanwhile, will kick off at 8:15 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on ESPN.