NFL World Reacts To Mason Crosby's Field Goal Sunday

Mason Crosby capped off one heck of a first half for the Green Bay Packers on Sunday evening against the Minnesota Vikings.

Crosby hit a 56-yard field goal to extend the Packers' lead to 24 (27-3) going into the break. It bounced off the crossbar and went through the upright as time expired.

His kick to end the half is now the longest field goal in Lambeau Field history by a Packers kicker.

That's quite the honor for Crosby and it shows that he still has it, despite being 38.

The NFL world was also amazed at how Crosby was able to hit the kick.

"Perfect ending for Packers-Vikings half with Crosby bouncing 56-yard FG off the crossbar and in for 27-3 lead. Saints and Commanders about to be eliminated from the postseason," another tweet read.

The Packers will look to hold on to their 24-point lead in the second half as they're inching closer to clinching a playoff spot.