NFL World Reacts To Massive Fines For Faking Injuries
The NFL began its crackdown on player's faking injuries in order to delay games with a couple of pretty hefty fines this week.
Per the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, "It wasn't just the Saints and Cam Jordan: The NFL also fined Bengals safety Jessie Bates $50,000 for allegedly faking an injury last week." Adding, "Bates will appeal."
The NFL world reacted to the fines going into Week 14.
"NFLPA should have a field day with this right?" a user asked. "How does one determine one is simply faking an injury."
"Imagine falling to the ground and losing a little bit above a year’s income of the average American," another replied.
"Appeal?? Really??" a Chiefs fan account tweeted.
"Green Bay next," one person commented.
"If this was a thing in football half of the players would be applying for bankruptcy within a season," a soccer writer said.
"Mannnnnn gtfoh! 50k?!?!? For that??? Man y'all trippin," commented former NFL receiver Nate Washington.
We'll see if this serves as a deterrent for future delays.