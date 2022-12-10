NFL World Reacts To Massive Fines For Faking Injuries

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 01: The NFL shield logo is seen following a press conference held by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell (not pictured) at the George R. Brown Convention Center on February 1, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

The NFL began its crackdown on player's faking injuries in order to delay games with a couple of pretty hefty fines this week.

Per the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, "It wasn't just the Saints and Cam Jordan: The NFL also fined Bengals safety Jessie Bates $50,000 for allegedly faking an injury last week." Adding, "Bates will appeal."

The NFL world reacted to the fines going into Week 14.

"NFLPA should have a field day with this right?" a user asked. "How does one determine one is simply faking an injury."

"Imagine falling to the ground and losing a little bit above a year’s income of the average American," another replied.

"Appeal?? Really??" a Chiefs fan account tweeted.

"Green Bay next," one person commented.

"If this was a thing in football half of the players would be applying for bankruptcy within a season," a soccer writer said.

"Mannnnnn gtfoh! 50k?!?!? For that??? Man y'all trippin," commented former NFL receiver Nate Washington.

We'll see if this serves as a deterrent for future delays.