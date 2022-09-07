NFL World Reacts To Matt LaFleur, Vikings Fans Drama

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 14: Head coach Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers looks on in the second half of a preseason game against the Houston Texans at Lambeau Field on August 14, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers head to Bank of America Stadium on Sunday for Week 1 and Packers head coach Matt LaFleur couldn't be less thrilled for one particular reason.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, LaFleur took aim at one of the Minnesota Vikings traditions - the Skol horn. LaFleur referred to the team's celebratory horn blowing as "that annoying horn."

As you can imagine, Vikings fans haven't taken kindly to that. As if the Packers-Vikings rivalry wasn't already fierce, now LaFleur has added some fuel to the fire.

But fans on Twitter appear to be taking LaFleur's side in this one. Some are saying that the horn is actually pretty annoying and even overused at times:

The last thing Matt LaFleur should have done was let the Minnesota Vikings know before the game that he finds their horn annoying. Now they're likely to blow the horn after every play just to frustrate the Packers head coach.

Fortunately for Matt LaFleur, the Skol horn hasn't been that much of a problem for him over the past few years. He's 2-1 on the road against the Vikings, only narrowly losing at Bank of America Stadium last year.

But if LaFleur is already letting the Vikings get into his head, that could be a problem this Sunday.

Will the stadium atmosphere at Bank of America Stadium lift the Vikings over the Packers this Sunday?