NFL World Reacts To Matt Rhule’s Bizarre Postgame Comments

It’s not often you hear an NFL coach close a press conference with a Jay-Z analogy. But, that’s what we got on Sunday.

After falling to 5-10 with a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule was asked if he thinks his two-quarterback system is working, as well as his assessment for the overall state of the franchise.

To which Rhule responded, it is before invoking the Jigga Man’s come-up.

“I believe it’s 1000 percent working, I just know no one can see it and I apologize,” Rhule said. “As I tell our team all the time, it took Jay-Z seven years. He had to start his own agency to become an overnight sensation. It takes time.”

Rhule’s bizarre comparison to Jay-Z’s founding of Roc-A-Fella Records (of which there are many holes) quickly made waves across NFL Twitter.

“If I found out Matt Rhule was trolling, I would actually respect him more,” tweeted a Panthers fan account. “But I’m afraid he’s actually just this dumb.”

“Jay’s first album is one of the greatest records ever recorded,” responded Saints analyst Nick Underhill.

“This bum really compared himself to Hov,” wrote another fan.

“This metaphor does not apply unless Matt Rhule founds his own NFL team,” pointed out The Ringer‘s Rodger Sherman.

“Explaining in Year Two why it’ll take seven years to get The Plan rolling has Matt Rhule in line for an executive position with the Seattle Mariners,” joked USA Today‘s Doug Farrar.

“The Panthers got 99 problems and find a HC is one,” tweeted NBC Sports’ Warren Sharp.

Since starting 3-0, the Panthers have lost 10 of their last 12 games. Rhule’s job is likely still safe for 2022, but he didn’t exactly do himself any favors yesterday.