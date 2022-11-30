NFL World Reacts To Matt Rhule's Controversial Admission

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 31: Head Coach Matt Rhule of the Carolina Panthers looks on after the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, former Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Rhule was asked what he would change about his NFL tenure.

The new Nebraska head coach didn't hold back, suggesting he would have picked a different NFL team other than the Panthers. Rhule admitted he doesn't think he was a fit there.

"I think I probably would have taken another job," Rhule said. "It’s a great place. Wonderful people. But I just don’t know if I was a fit there. At the end of the day—we talked about, ‘Hey, we’re gonna have a four-year plan, a five-year plan.’ If you tell me, ‘Hey, we got a two-year plan,’ then I’ma go sign a bunch of free agents and do it. So what was a four-year plan became a two-year and five-game plan real quick."

It didn't take fans too long to flock to social media to react to his comment.

"Most Panthers fans wish he had taken a different job," Panthers reporter Joe Person joked.

"Maybe this would make sense if he kept Teddy and drafted a QB, but they went out and traded for Sam, for Baker, for Henderson, etc. Clearly wanted and planned to win now," added another fan.

"Trust me we all wish you would have taken a different job. Good riddance," added a third.

Panthers fans clearly won't miss Rhule.