NFL World Reacts To Matthew Stafford's Announcement

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 28: Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams speaks with Matthew Stafford #9 prior to a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on November 28, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Rams 36-28. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Some thought that Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was going to retire after this season, but that's not the case.

He was asked by his wife, Kelly on her podcast if he was calling it due to injuries and he said no right away.

Stafford has battled numerous injuries throughout the 2022 season after helping the Rams win the Super Bowl in February. He hasn't played since Nov. 20 and is expected to sit out the final three games of the regular season since the Rams are out of the playoff hunt.

After this was tweeted out, fans and media members flocked to social media to give their takes on it.

With Stafford back in the fold, that's one less thing the Rams will have to worry about during the offseason.

As for other positions, there will likely be a fair amount of changes heading into next season.