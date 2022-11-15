NFL World Reacts To Matthew Stafford's Wife's Demand

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates with his wife Kelly Stafford during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Over the weekend, the Los Angeles Rams suffered a brutal blow to their offense - and team as a whole.

Star wide receiver Cooper Kupp suffered a high ankle sprain. Earlier this week, head coach Sean McVay announced Kupp will undergo surgery and be placed on injured reserve.

Following the injury news, Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, took to Instagram with a message for the NFL. She joined the growing number of people who want to see every NFL playing surface be grass rather than turf.

"NFL, do something. Show that you wanna make it better for future generations. Saying it doesn't matter what these men play on is complete negligence on your part," the message reads.

Fans agree.

"Premier league players REFUSE to play on turf. There isn’t a single turf field in all of Europe. Only grass. Nfl players should demand the same," one fan said.

"They make way too much money off of these players to not care about their safety," added a second.

"The Tua scenario should have been a learning experience for them. It’s amazing how willing they are to play with somebody’s life and health and jeopardize years of health to come. Thank you for speaking up on this," said a third.

Should the NFL change all playing surfaces to grass?