NFL World Reacts To Mel Kiper Jr's Controversial Rankings

ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. ruffled some feathers with his latest early-season quarterback rankings for the upcoming draft.

Right now, Kiper has Ohio State's C.J. Stroud over Kentucky's Will Levis and Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young. With the longtime analyst going as far as comparing Levis to Lions-Rams QB Matthew Stafford.

The NFL world reacted to how Kiper stacked up 2023's college QB prospects on Wednesday.

