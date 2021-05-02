The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Mel Kiper Jr’s Draft Grades

Mel Kiper gives NFL Draft analysis on ESPN.ESPN.

The 2021 NFL Draft is in the books which means it’s time to assess what happened over the three day event.

No one is better at this than ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. The longtime NFL Draft analyst has released his list of NFL Draft grades for every team in the league.

The team with the worst NFL Draft grade for 2021: the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers selected former Alabama running back Najee Harris in the first round. Unsurprisingly, Kiper is not a fan of taking a running back in the first round.

“This one is tough for me because I’m a big fan of Najee Harris (24) but am almost always against taking a running back in the first round,” he said. “And when I look at this Pittsburgh roster, I see bigger holes. Offensive line, corner, edge rusher — could the team have gotten better value at another position?”

The Steelers were not the only team to receive a bad grade, though. The New Orleans Saints also received one of Kiper’s lowest NFL Draft grades for 2021.

Kiper believes the Saints might have reached when they selected Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book.

Kiper, of course, is not the only NFL Draft analyst who releases draft grades immediately following the seventh round. Here’s a cool collection of draft grades from across the sports media world:

Now, it’s on to the 2022 NFL Draft for the scouting world. It’ll be here before you know it.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.