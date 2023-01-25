NFL World Reacts To Mel Kiper Jr's First Mock Draft Of 2023

NEW YORK - APRIL 28: Mel Kiper, Chris Mortensen and Keyshawn Johnson broadcast for ESPN during the 2007 NFL Draft on April 28, 2007 at Radio City Music Hall in New York, New York. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

On Wednesday morning, ESPN NFL draft guru Mel Kiper Jr revealed his first mock draft for the 2023 draft season.

The pre-eminent draft expert, Kiper's mock drafts always have a flair for the dramatic. They also tend to be polarizing, with fans conflicted on who Kiper picks for their respective teams.

Well, that was the case once again this morning. Arguably the most divisive pick came with the Dallas Cowboys selection at No. 26.

"So Mel Kiper Jr. has the #Cowboys selecting Texas RB Bijan Robinson in latest mock draft on ESPN. It's going to be a long offseason," NFL writer Marcus Mosher said.

"He has the cowboys taking Bijan which makes too much sense lol Jerry wouldn’t be able to lay off," added another fan.

"This is WILD to me," said a third.

Kiper has four quarterbacks going in the top 10. He selected C.J. Stroud for the Houston Texans, Bryce Young for the Indianapolis Colts, Will Levis for the Seattle Seahawks and Anthony Richardson for the Carolina Panthers.