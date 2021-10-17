NFL World Reacts To Message From Baker Mayfield’s Wife

Baker Mayfield’s wife had a blunt message for Cleveland Browns fans – and the rest of the NFL – following last weekend’s crushing loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Browns lost a heartbreaker to the Chargers in Los Angeles, falling 47-42. While Mayfield played well in that game, he couldn’t get it done late, leading to a larger conversation about his ability to lead a team to a Super Bowl.

Emily Mayfield isn’t having it, though.

“For all you fans who are blaming yesterday’s loss on Baker, wake up,” Emily said. “It was one hell of a game and that game could have gone either way. He left it all on the field.”

She continued.

“You truly don’t know what you have. I have watched him give his all and change the entire culture in Cleveland, yet he gets so little credit for it.”

“He never asks for recognition and continues to carry the weight, day in and day out, despite the hate.”

Baker Mayfield's wife ripped into Browns fans for blaming the QB for Sunday's loss to the Chargers … saying, "You truly don’t know what you have." https://t.co/lMWCtdABe5 — TMZ (@TMZ) October 11, 2021

Unsurprisingly, fans took to social media to react.

“People can be so cruel, you are doing an amazing job at QB. Look how far you brought the Browns, the referees didn’t help either!” one fan responded.

“Ummm they lost scoring 42 points, maybe blame the defense on this one????” another fan added.

Of course, Colin Cowherd got into the mix, too.

“Excuse me, how many national commercials does he have?” Cowherd said.

He continued.

“Spare me on the ‘he never asked for recognition’ and ‘he gets no credit.'”

“Nobody in the history of the league, since I’ve been covering it, has had more national commercials, and is a 500 quarterback in a small market… He’s got one playoff win. He gets lots of credit.”

Fill in the blank: Baker Mayfield is a top _____ QB in the AFC@ColinCowherd: The GM who inherited him is going to have to make a decision pic.twitter.com/GaEnSOPe9J — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) October 13, 2021

Those are fair points by all. Mayfield has certainly gotten a lot of attention, but he’s probably unfairly blamed at times, too.

Cleveland is set to take on Arizona on Sunday.