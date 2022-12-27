NFL World Reacts To Message From J.J. Watt's Wife

After sharing his plans to retire at the end of the season, J.J. Watt's wife, Kealia, also chimed in on her husband calling it a career.

"The greatest," Ohai tweeted. "I am so proud to be your wife."

The NFL world reacted to her message on Tuesday.

"Congrats J.J. next stop Canton…" commented Mario Elie.

"Thank you Kealia for sharing him with all of us!" a fan replied. "It’s truly been an honor and a privilege to watch him play."

"Y’all are an amazing couple and I’m glad he was able to retire on his own terms. Cannot wait to see you both grow as parents. Congratulations on a beautiful family and life," another said.

"Great football player even better man!! The Watts were raised right and are all great human beings! Happy retirement future Hall of Famer!"

"Amazing Player! Even Better Of A Man!" another tweeted. "Congratulations Watt On A Hell Of A Career. Excited To See What The Future Holds For This Man!"

Best of luck to J.J. in retirement!