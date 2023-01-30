NFL World Reacts To Message From Patrick Mahomes' Wife

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs greets his fiance Brittany Matthews prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple decided to do some heavy trolling ahead of yesterday's AFC Championship Game. But it was Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany who got the last laugh.

Last week Apple decided to stir the pot by tweeting "Cancun on 3" after his team upset the Buffalo Bills. So after the Chiefs beat Apple and the Bengals on Sunday, Brittany Mahomes clapped back with the same message.

"Cancun on 3," Mahomes tweeted, much to the delight of over 1.5 million viewers on Twitter. Her message has over 24,000 likes and 2,500 retweets since yesterday.

Mahomes has even won over some of her many haters with this message. Some have pointed out that Eli Apple is so hated that people would rather root for Mahomes if it means cutting his ego down to size. But most people just love to see how petty she can get:

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs needed until the final play of the game to put away the Cincinnati Bengals for good, but they finally managed to end their recent slump against the AFC North powerhouse.

Now they face the much harder battle of taking down the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs are rare underdogs in this game, with the Eagles heading in as 1.5-point favorites.

Fortunately, the Chiefs managed to avoid any major injuries in the AFC Championship Game, so they should be healthy come Super Bowl Sunday.