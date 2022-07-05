NFL World Reacts To Micah Parsons' Bold Claim

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 13: Linebacker Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys take the field before the NFL preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 13, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Micah Parsons put a bold statement out there about him and Trevon Diggs.

Parsons thinks that they can be the best defensive duo in the league after they put up elite numbers last season together.

“It’s hard to say we’re the best because I know we’re young and we still make mistakes,” Parsons said (first transcribed by ProFootballTalk). “Aaron Donald, the greatest defensive player in history, with Jalen Ramsey. So I won’t do it yet. But I think we can become them or even better if we learn together and stick together.”

Parsons was the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year last season after he made quite the impact. He finished the season with 84 total tackles (64 solo), 13 sacks, three forced fumbles, and three passes defended.

He also finished second in the voting for the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year.

Diggs finished the year with 52 total tackles (43 solo), 11 interceptions (two of them pick-6s), and 21 passes defended.

NFL fans think this has a decent chance of happening

The two players will have a chance to prove their doubters wrong when the 2022-23 NFL season kicks off in September.