NFL World Reacts To Micah Parsons Correction News

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 26: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after a sack during the second half against the Washington Football Team at AT&T Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Over the weekend, the Dallas Cowboys took down the Detroit Lions by a final score of 24-6.

It was a defensive highlight reel for the Cowboys, who were led by star linebacker Micah Parsons. At first, it looked like Parsons ended the day with one sack, which would have had him tied for third on the year.

However, a stat correction from the game gave Parsons another sack, giving him eight on the year - just a half-sack away from New England Patriots star Matthew Judon.

"NFL has issued a stat correction: Cowboys LB Micah Parsons recorded two sacks, not one, during Sunday's win over the Lions," Cowboys reporter Michael Gehlken said. "Parsons now has eight sacks this season, second-most in NFL. Four games with two sacks."

Fans are glad that Parsons is getting credit for his good play.

"This was clear during the game. I'm glad he gets the credit," one fan said.

There were plenty of fans talking about fantasy football with the correction.

"Someone out there in fantasy football just went from a loss to a win!" another fan said.

Parsons and the Cowboys will host the Chicago Bears on Sunday.