NFL World Reacts To Micah Parsons’ Honest Admission

Dallas Cowboys rookie Micah Parsons has developed quite the propensity for attention grabbing quotes.

This weekend, the rookie linebacker and his squad will go up against the San Francisco 49ers. When asked about the Niners’ particular brand of “bully ball” on Wednesday, Parsons gave one of his classic headline inducing soundbites.

“I’m from Harrisburg where the bullies get bullied. There’s a bully in every gym… At one point, it’s going to take somebody to stand up and fight. I ain’t ever back down from a challenge,” he said, per Cowboys insider Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons was told the 49ers offense likes to play “bully ball. Parsons: “I’m from Harrisburg where the bullies get bullied. There’s a bully in every gym. …At one point, it’s going to take somebody to stand up and fight. I ain’t ever back down from a challenge.” — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) January 12, 2022

Cowboys fans love Parsons’ confidence heading into Sunday afternoon’s Wild Card matchup.

“Parsons is gonna be fired up…gonna give the 49ers offense line headaches all game on Sunday,” one wrote.

“Letsssss Gooo #CowboysNation,” another added.

micah parson is really that guy https://t.co/B3PKbLELjy — Brenton Garcia (@brentongarciaa) January 13, 2022

Others feel Parsons may be a little too confident as he prepares to go up against an offensive line led by nine-time Pro Bowler Trent Williams.

“I like Parsons, but playoffs are different. Regular season they run plays away from you. Playoffs they run it right at you!” one fan wrote.

“Man…it would be a crying shame if @TrentW71 got a hold of this,” another said.

Micah Parsons has bullied opposing offensive lines and quarterbacks all season. Through 16 starts in his rookie season, the Pro-Bowl linebacker has logged 13.0 sacks, 20 tackles for loss, 30 QB hits and three forced fumbles.

Sunday’s Wild Card matchup between the Cowboys and 49ers will kickoff at 4:30 p.m. ET in AT&T Stadium.

Let’s see if Parsons can back up this talk in his first ever NFL postseason appearance.