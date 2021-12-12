NFL World Reacts To Micah Parsons’ Performance On Sunday

Micah Parsons is putting on an absolute show in Washington on Sunday.

The Cowboys are leading the Football Team, 18-0, on Sunday afternoon. Parsons and the Cowboys defense are a big reason why.

Parsons has two sacks on the day, including a strip sack that led to a defensive touchdown, and Dallas is rolling Washington, 18-0.

He’s just a rookie, but he might be in line for a Defensive Player of the Year award. He and Steelers star T.J. Watt might be the two frontrunners right now.

Good luck stopping Parsons.

Cowboys lionbacker Micah Parsons is up to 12 sacks this season. Two today in first half. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 12, 2021

This Lionbacker is amazing. Forget Rookie of the Year, DPOY looks possible, too. — Nick Eatman (@nickeatman) December 12, 2021

MICAH PARSONS IS UNREAL. Forces the fumble that’s returned for a Cowboys TD 💪 (via @NFL)

pic.twitter.com/aqexB5vKs6 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 12, 2021

Forgot Defensive Rookie of the Year. Could Micah Parsons win Defensive PLAYER of the Year? pic.twitter.com/s4yuL402TL — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) December 12, 2021

MICAH PARSONS DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR/CENTURY/ALL TIME!!!!!!! — Blogging The Boys (@BloggingTheBoys) December 12, 2021

Micah Parsons stating his case for Defensive Player of the Year. Not just the rookie award. Two sacks today. Now has 12 on the season. A real threat to Jevon Kearse's rookie record of 14. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) December 12, 2021

Micah Parsons has changed the way the Dallas Cowboys play defense. Now they know going into a game they have Micah and the opponent does not. Greatest edge force this franchise has had since Charles Haley. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 12, 2021

The Cowboys are looking to move to 9-4 on the season with a win on Sunday. There’s still a lot of game left, but Dallas is looking really good so far.

This afternoon’s Dallas vs. Washington game is airing on FOX.