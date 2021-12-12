NFL World Reacts To Micah Parsons’ Performance On Sunday

The Spun

Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - NOVEMBER 21: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after sacking Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs (not in photo) during the third quarter of the game at Arrowhead Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Micah Parsons is putting on an absolute show in Washington on Sunday.

The Cowboys are leading the Football Team, 18-0, on Sunday afternoon. Parsons and the Cowboys defense are a big reason why.

Parsons has two sacks on the day, including a strip sack that led to a defensive touchdown, and Dallas is rolling Washington, 18-0.

He’s just a rookie, but he might be in line for a Defensive Player of the Year award. He and Steelers star T.J. Watt might be the two frontrunners right now.

Good luck stopping Parsons.

The Cowboys are looking to move to 9-4 on the season with a win on Sunday. There’s still a lot of game left, but Dallas is looking really good so far.

This afternoon’s Dallas vs. Washington game is airing on FOX.

