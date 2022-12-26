NFL World Reacts To Micah Parsons' Postgame Conversation

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 26: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after a sack during the second half against the Washington Football Team at AT&T Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles fans were fuming at Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons last week when hinted that he the team might be carrying star quarterback Jalen Hurts this season.

Unfortunately, Hurts wasn't available on Saturday to silence Parsons himself and neither was backup Gardner Minshew as the Eagles lost to their division rivals. But Parsons made it clear after the game that there were no hard feelings.

Following the game, Parsons went up to as many Eagles players as he could find and complimented them on playing a great game. He praised them all for being tough and a great group of players.

"I credit y'all bro. I know what y'all do... I already know what it is. Football players get it," Parsons could be heard saying in the postgame handshakes.

Cowboys fans and even Eagles fans are praising Parsons for his kind words. Many are happy to see that he's so humble in victory.

The Cowboys and the Eagles have split the regular season, 1-1, with the losing team using backup quarterbacks in both contests.

No doubt the two would like to meet in the playoffs with both of their quarterbacks healthy and with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.

Will there be a rubber match between the two teams in the postseason? Or will we have to wait until next season for the two sides to square off again?