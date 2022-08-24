NFL World Reacts To Micah Parsons Practice Highlight

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 07: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after sacking Denver Broncos quarteback Teddy Bridgewater in the third quarter at AT&T Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images) Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Micah Parsons is doing his usual things at practice.

The Dallas Cowboys pass rusher obliterated left tackle Tyron Smith in a drill and got to Dak Prescott in less than three seconds. It flushed Prescott out of the pocket to his left before he fired a pass downfield.

Here's the play:

The regular season hasn't even started yet and Parsons is still in mid-season form.

Cowboys fans know that this could be an even better year for Parsons.

"I think they need to treat Micah Parsons more like D-Ware. He's too good at rushing the ball! Strengthen the LB core and you're set," another fan tweeted.

Parsons took home the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year award last season after he finished with 84 total tackles (64 solo), along with 13 sacks and three forced fumbles.

He'll now be looking at winning the NFL's Defensive Player Of the Year award this season after losing out to T.J. Watt last year.