NFL World Reacts To Micah Parsons Sideline Report

The Dallas Cowboys got a positive update on star pass rusher Micah Parsons on Sunday night.

Parsons came out of the game during the third quarter of the Cowboys' game against the Minnesota Vikings with a knee injury and that concerned Cowboys fans. However, he ended up coming out of the blue tent and rejoined his teammates on the bench.

He's currently questionable to return, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.

Cowboys fans are thankful that it seems to be nothing serious for Parsons.

"Thank goodness. Now please do not put him back in this game. We need him on Thursday!" another tweet read.

The Cowboys would be wise to save Parsons for their next game since they have a short week next week and because they're currently beating the Vikings 40-3.

They're set to take on the New York Giants on Thanksgiving Day at home.