NFL World Reacts To Micah Parsons' Top 100 Ranking

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys during play against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons had a rookie season for the ages last year, racking up tons of awards in the process. His latest accolade has fans extra excited though.

Parsons was voted the No. 16 player on NFL Network's NFL Top 100 list this season. It's one of the highest rankings ever for a player coming off his rookie season.

But the position is well-deserved after the year he just had. Parsons earned Pro Bowl, First-Team All-Pro and Rookie of the Year honors last season while finishing second in the Defensive Player of the Year voting.

As you might imagine, Cowboys fans (and Penn State fans) are supremely proud of Parsons. Some believe that 16th is still too low and that he'll be top 10 by the end of this season.

The Dallas Cowboys made Micah Parsons the No. 12 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and immediately justified the selection within the first month of the season.

Parsons started 16 games in 2021, recording 13.0 sacks, 84 tackles, 20 tackles for loss and 30 QB hits. Production like that will make him a Defensive Player of the Year eventually - especially if he improves on it.

For now, Parsons is one of the favorites to win the award in 2022. And if he does, he'll soar up the NFL Top 100 list in 2023.

Will Micah Parsons rate even higher next season?