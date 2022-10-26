NFL World Reacts To Micah Parsons Unhappy News

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 25: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after the loss to the Las Vegas Raiders at AT&T Stadium on November 25, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

There have been a lot of heated discussions lately about how the NFL and NFL officials treat defenders when they make contact with quarterbacks and vice-versa. One of the most prominent voices to join the fray is Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Parsons retweeted a story about Patriots quarterback Mac Jones kicking Bears defender Jaquan Brisker during Monday Night Football. He admonished the league for not punishing Jones for kicking a defender while instantly punishing any player who makes contact with a quarterback while sliding.

"SMH lol man but God forbid he makes contact with Mac while he slides !! Man will get find 25 thousand!!! #protectdefenders," Parsons wrote.

Cowboys fans and even general NFL fans are applauding Parsons for calling out the league like that:

There's little denying that the NFL has an issue on its hands with how defenders are being treated this season. Multiple instances of questionable calls for "roughing the passer" have plagued the NFL and devoured discussion time all season.

The longer the NFL goes without taking some sort of step to address it better, the more voices will join in calling them out constantly.

Will the NFL make any changes to mend the situation?