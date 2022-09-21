NFL World Reacts To Michael Gallup, Practice News

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 20: Wide receiver Michael Gallup #13 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup will take a "full slate of practice reps" this week, head coach Mike McCarthy said per multiple reports..

The Cowboys' secondary WR option has been out since suffering a torn ACL during Week 17 of the 2021 season.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Guess who’s back? Back again? MG13!!!" one fan said.

"I hope he’s not coming back too soon," another added.

"Gallup Gang baby, it’s almost time," another wrote.

Gallup has hit every mark on his recovery timeline since undergoing surgery to repair his torn ACL on February 10. As long as he doesn't suffer any setbacks this week, the fifth-year wide receiver should have a good shot at making his season debut this weekend.

Gallup's return will be welcomed with open arms. The Cowboys played their first two games of the season with a thin wide receiver corps. Gallup should provide a more steady WR2 option behind CeeDee Lamb.

Still without starting quarterback Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush and the Cowboys will face off against the 2-0 Giants in New York on Sunday.