NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin, Stephen A. Smith Video

ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 26: Pro Football Hall of Famer and NFL Network Analyst Michael Irvin reacts during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Michael Irvin had a message for Stephen A. Smith following the Cowboys fourth straight win behind Cooper Rush.

And to his credit, Stephen A. showed up on "First Take's" set and faced the music.

The Hall of Fame receiver made it a point to be on ESPN's daily debate program Monday, and was so excited he could barely stay in his seat.

The same can't be said for Stephen A...

The NFL world reacted to Irvin's "First Take" appearance on social media.

"Only reason I’ll watch the show is the playmaker!" one user laughed.

"I used to really be bothered by loud and bombastic people and rants like this," another said. "Freedom came the day I started to laugh and go along with them..."

"The Medellin cartel couldn’t have produced a better brick."

"'COOPER RUSH MADE RUSH HOUR 4' has me in tears," another tweeted. "I [love] Michael Irvin."

"Performance art."

Name a better duo.