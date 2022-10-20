NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin's Cool Dinner Photo

ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 26: Pro Football Hall of Famer and NFL Network Analyst Michael Irvin reacts during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin recently had dinner with two other Cowboys legends - and one noteworthy Cowboys superfan - and decided to share it with the world.

Taking to Twitter last night, Irvin shared a photo from a dinner that he had alongside fellow Cowboys legends Drew Pearson and Dez Bryant. Completing their fearsome foursome was singer-songwriter Post Malone.

Irvin, Pearson and Bryant are members of an exclusive club - they've all worn the No. 88 jersey, which is seen as a badge of honor within the franchise. It's currently worn by CeeDee Lamb, a Pro Bowler in his own right.

Cowboys fans found this photo to be just incredible.

You might think that Post Malone is the odd man out in this group and while he is, he's probably about as passionate about the team as anyone who's ever actually played for them. He has been a Cowboys fan since he was a child while his father was an employee at the organization.

Of the four in the photo, Post Malone is probably wealthier than all of them though. He once dropped a whopping $250,000 on a custom chain designed to look like the Cowboys' iconic logo.

So yeah, Post Malone probably earned his spot at that table. He probably covered the tip at least.