NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin’s Honest Admission

Legendary Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin has played in a lot of stadiums over the course of his career, but one NFL venue stands out as the toughest place to play.

While Irvin played in some hostile crowds at Philadelphia and Washington, among others, over the course of his career, another NFC venue was the toughest.

Irvin admitted this week that New Orleans is the toughest place to play.

“Heard of all those other stadium and even played in all those other stadium them buddy, but nothing rattle me like the Super Dome,” he tweeted.

While not everyone agrees, most are buying what Irvin is selling.

The New Orleans Superdome is a very, very tough place to play.

“I may be going out on a limb here, but I’d like to think that an NFL hall of famer is a viable source for which stadiums are difficult to play in. Correct me if I’m wrong…” one fan admitted.

“When Drew Brees was playing in the Superdome no other team had as much as a home field advantage as the Saints. Noise in there was crazy,” another fan admitted.

The Saints are 5-7 on the season, but they’re playing on the road today.

New Orleans and the New York Jets are underway from Metlife Stadium.