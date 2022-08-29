NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin's "Sleeper" Team

ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 26: Pro Football Hall of Famer and NFL Network Analyst Michael Irvin reacts during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin has never been afraid to be bold with his predictions. But a "sleeper" Super Bowl contending team that he identified has a lot of fans stunned.

On Monday's edition of ESPN's First Take, Irvin, Stephen A. Smith and Dan Orlovsky were asked to give their sleeper Super Bowl teams. Smith and Orlovsky picked the Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins respectively.

But Irvin chose the Philadelphia Eagles as his sleeper team. He acknowledged that it was "sacreligious" to pick them but firmly believes that the Eagles are on the cusp of creating a dynasty.

As you can imagine, Eagles fans ate it up while Cowboys fans despised it. You can tell from the comments who feels what way about Irvin's statement - and these are some of the more PG responses:

There's no love lost between Michael Irvin and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles have Irvin's Dallas Cowboys no end of grief early in his Hall of Fame career.

But this is strictly business and Irvin seems to love what his former rivals are doing.

That doesn't mean that everyone agrees with him though. Stephen A. Smith and Dan Orlovsky basically dismissed Irvin as crazy for asserting that the Eagles are a Super Bowl sleeper team.

Do you agree with Michael Irvin's hot take? Are the Eagles a Super Bowl team?