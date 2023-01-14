NFL World Reacts To Michael Strahan Announcement

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JUNE 10: Michael Strahan addresses the media at a press conference where he announced his retirement from the New York Giants on June 10, 2008 at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Andy Marlin/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, the football world learned that Michael Strahan will be honored later this month.

The former football star has turned into one of the best in the media business over the past few years. Now he's set to be honored as such in a unique way.

"On January 23rd, @michaelstrahan is to be honored with the first Hollywood Walk of Fame Sports Entertainment Star," FOX Sports NFL said in a tweet.

The football world flocked to social media to react to the latest news. Fans congratulated Strahan on yet another career milestone.

"Yay! Amazing news to hear. Congrats, Michael," one fan said.

"Hollywood Walk of Fame, NFL hall of fame, Super Bowl champion… Michael Strahan has lived a life few could dream of," another fan said.

"Yay! Congratulations! Love him," a third fan said.

Strahan dominated opposing offensive lines for year before leaving for the studio. Now he's dominating in his new arena.