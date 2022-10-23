NFL World Reacts To Mike Evans' Embarrassing Drop Sunday

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 02: Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs with the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

It's not often you see Mike Evans muff one like this.

The four-time Pro Bowler dropped a wide-open 75-yard touchdown pass after breaking free of Donte Jackson.

No one else was even in the camera view as Evans initially looked like he was going to pull it in, only to juggle it watch it fall to the turf at the 20-yard line.

The NFL world reacted to Evans' costly drop on social media.

"Ya don't see Mike Evans drop too many of these," said CBS Sports.

"HOW DID [MIKE EVANS] DROP THIS," Action Network asked in all-caps.

"An egregious drop by Mike Evans costs Tom Brady and the Bucs an early touchdown," said The Washington Post's Mark Maske.

"[Mike Evans] with a really bad drop [shakes head]."

"In case you missed the worst drop of Mike Evans’ career," tweeted Evan Closky.

"The Bucs sideline tablet watching Mike Evans drop the ball."

Brutal start for the Bucs.