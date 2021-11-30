NFL World Reacts To Mike Tomlin’s Blunt Admission

At this point, it’s just set in stone. Mike Tomlin is one of the greatest coaches ever at the podium.

On Tuesday, the Steelers head coach added another classic to his reel when he addressed Chase Claypool’s request for more “fun” practices.

Mike Tomlin is of course asked about Chase Claypool's suggestion that #Steelers practice could be more fun, and feature music. He says, "Claypool plays wideout and I’ll let him do that. I'll formulate the practice approach, and that division of labor is probably appropriate." — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) November 30, 2021

“Claypool plays wideout and I’ll let him do that. I’ll formulate the practice approach, and that division of labor is probably appropriate,” Tomlin responded.

The 49-year-old coach‘s quote quickly made its rounds on social media.

“Haha gotta love Tomlin,” one fan tweeted.

“Division of labor is appropriate” top tier response 🤣 https://t.co/tNM6Q5UXWJ — JUSTO (@Young_Justo) November 30, 2021

“‘Division of labor is appropriate’ top tier response,” another added.

He is truly the GOAT of quotables https://t.co/829HD7d27r — Mourt (@Ryan_Mourton) November 30, 2021

“He truly is the GOAT of quotables,” another fan remarked.

The Pittsburgh Steelers currently sit at 5-5-1 after an ugly loss to the AFC North rival Bengals. Cincinnati ran all over the Steelers’ D and turned Ben Roethlisberger over three times.

Now Pittsburgh finds itself towards the bottom of the division without much time to turn things around. The Steelers will need Big Ben and the offense to find their form soon, before it’s too late.

In his 15 seasons since taking over for Bill Cowher, Mike Tomlin has never had a losing season.