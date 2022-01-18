NFL World Reacts To Mike Tomlin’s Interesting Admission

Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers are on the hunt for their next franchise quarterback.

Ben Roethlisberger has played his final down for the Steelers, putting an end to an illustrious 18 years in Pittsburgh.

Now, all eyes turn to the future of the franchise. It’s no secret Tomlin and his staff must prioritize finding a new franchise quarterback for 2022 unless they want to be stuck with Mason Rudolph or Dwayne Haskins.

Tomlin knows exactly what he wants out of his next franchise quarterback: mobility.

“Man, quarterback mobility is valued,” Tomlin said on Tuesday. Tomlin, yet again, makes it clear he wants next QB to be mobile. "Man, quarterback mobility is valued." — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) January 18, 2022

There will be several mobile-quarterback options in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft. Kenny Pickett, Desmond Ridder and Matt Corrall could all be options. But why develop a rookie when there’s one obvious mobile, veteran quarterback looking for a second chance?

Raiders’ backup and former Heisman winner Marcus Mariota could be the perfect fit in Pittsburgh.

“Marcus Mariota should’ve been starting after he left Tennessee,” someone commented.