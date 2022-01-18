NFL World Reacts To Mike Tomlin’s Interesting Admission

Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers are on the hunt for their next franchise quarterback.
Ben Roethlisberger has played his final down for the Steelers, putting an end to an illustrious 18 years in Pittsburgh.
Now, all eyes turn to the future of the franchise. It’s no secret Tomlin and his staff must prioritize finding a new franchise quarterback for 2022 unless they want to be stuck with Mason Rudolph or Dwayne Haskins.
Tomlin knows exactly what he wants out of his next franchise quarterback: mobility.
“Man, quarterback mobility is valued,” Tomlin said on Tuesday.
There will be several mobile-quarterback options in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft. Kenny Pickett, Desmond Ridder and Matt Corrall could all be options. But why develop a rookie when there’s one obvious mobile, veteran quarterback looking for a second chance?
Raiders’ backup and former Heisman winner Marcus Mariota could be the perfect fit in Pittsburgh.
Marcus Mariota to the Steelers makes plenty of sense.
The former Oregon star is bound to get a second chance at being a starting quarterback in the NFL sooner or later. Mike Tomlin may just give him that chance.