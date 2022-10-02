NFL World Reacts To Mike Tomlin's Postgame Quarterback News

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 18: Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin watches warm ups before a game against the New England Patriots at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Kenny Pickett may have entered Sunday's game in second half relief of Mitchell Trubisky; but after the game, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin remained noncommittal as far as naming a starter going forward.

"I thought we needed a spark. ... We thought he could provide a spark for us," Tomlin said of the rookie via ESPN's Brooke Pryor.

With Pryor adding, "Doesn't say if this means Kenny Pickett will start next week."

The NFL world reacted to Tomlin's postgame comments on social media.

"If Mitch starts- I will lose my [expletive]," a Steelers fan laughed.

"Can’t go back now," tweeted a Pittsburgh account.

"Mike... I will lose my mind. Don't even think about it."

"Kenny gotta start nxt week," another said. "Put that in permanent marker."

"I’m going to bet the house Kenny Pickett is starting next week."

"Pickett must stay in now barring injury," another replied. "Now that he's in there, starting Trubisky over him makes no sense."

Pickett made history vs. the Jets by becoming the first quarterback to rush for multiple touchdowns in his debut.

However, it came in a loss and all three of his incompletions were interceptions.